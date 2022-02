MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Our newly-redesigned website just launched.

The new layout puts more content up front and makes it easier to find the news you care about.

As with anything new, we’d like your feedback. Let us know what you like, what you don’t like, and what is important to you when looking for news content.

The new site features a clean design, faster load times, and better access to video content.

Use the form below to send us your feedback.