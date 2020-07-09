Global Metal Powders to hire 15, invest $1.5M in Horry County

AYNOR AREA, SC (WBTW) – Global Metal Powders, a leader in the production of metal powders, plans to build operations in Horry County.

Plans call for a 16,000 square-foot facility in the Cool Springs Park outside of Aynor. The company will hire about 15 employees and make a capital investment of $1.5 million over the next five years here, according to the Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation.

The jobs will include a broad range of manufacturing, metal powder technicians, lab technicians, engineering, and supporting services personnel. Those looking to apply should monitor www.scworks.org for updates on future job opportunities.

The Cool Springs facility will be the headquarters for the company.



Global Metal Powders produces metal powders using proprietary technologies including vacuum hydrogen reduction, crushing, powder processing, and sizing. The metal powders produced are used in automotive, electronics, glass, medical equipment, photovoltaics, semiconductor, and sputtering targets applications.

Global Metal Powders also can provide material sourcing, toll processing, target recycling and refining. The company supplies to a customer base spanning North America, Europe and Asia.



“All of us at GMP are excited to call Horry County, South Carolina our new home,” said Doug Mailander, president of the company. “We look forward to bringing new manufacturing technologies to the area and we look forward to adding local talent to our powder metallurgy team as we continue to grow.”



Gov. McMaster said the investment in Horry County shows a commitment to South Carolina. “Whenever a new company decides to invest in South Carolina, it marks the beginning of a partnership that we know will benefit our people for a long time,” McMaster said. “Global Metal Powders’ investment in Horry County shows its commitment to our state, and we’re grateful for the opportunities it will create for South Carolinians.”