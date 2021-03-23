GoFundMe set up for Horry County officer seriously injured in on-duty crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – After an outpouring of support toward an Horry County officer who who was seriously injured in an on-duty crash, a GoFundMe page has been created to help him.

On March 12, an on-duty officer was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Conway, sending him to the hospital where he remains in serious but stable condition, according to the department.

A number of people in the community have reached out to the department asking how they can help. In response, the GoFundMe page was created.

The officer is expected to undergo multiple medical procedures to treat his extensive injuries, and according to the department, the effects of his injuries will be life-altering.

All money raised will go directly to the officer and his wife, who will now be faced with being his caregiver on his road to recovery.

The funds raised will be used to handle necessary expenses while the officer and his wife are both out of work, according to the GoFundMe page.

Those who are interested in donating can visit the GoFundMe page here.