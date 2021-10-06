GoFundMe set up for Horry County teen killed in crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family of an Horry County teen who died in a crash in September.

Kali Rank, 16, died on September 27 due to injuries caused by the crash, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

The fundraiser was set up by Rank’s soccer team to help cover hospital bills and expenses, saying “Kali is a good teammate and more importantly a good friend whose family needs our help right now.”

You can donate through the GoFundMe here.