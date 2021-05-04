Golden Knights jump for mental health awareness among military

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two non-profit organizations, Team Unbroken and the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic collaborated on an effort to bring awareness to mental health within the military.

They did so by joining the U.S. Army Golden Knights in a tandem parachute jump.

“I served 27 years in the Army and I’m a paratrooper, so I’ve jumped out of a lot of airplanes and a lot of helicopters but I’ve never jumped out with the Golden Knights before,” Gretchen Evans with Team Unbroken said.

Team Unbroken and Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic, of Fayetteville, share similar visions of supporting veterans and military members and their families during some of the toughest times in their lives.



“Both of us are living the life now without our oldest brother because of Veteran suicide and so every morning we wake up and try to live a life and honor who he was,” Anne Lord-Bailey, Team Unbroken said.

Sharjuan Burgos is a veteran of 27 years and the Outreach Director for Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Centerstone, Fayetteville, N.C where they offer veterans and their families services through on site and virtual clinics.

“We want veterans to know that they are mentally tough. We want them to know that they can be resilient. A lot of people think that PTSD cannot be worked through, but it can and at our clinic we use evidence-based practices,” Burgos said.

Gretchen Evans is both deaf and living with a traumatic brain injury and she says she won’t let that stop her from making this leap.

“This jump for us as Team Unbroken is very special because we are going to go on that plane together as a rope team and as all of us are dealing with anxiety or stress or whatever it is, but we know we got each other’s backs, and we know the Golden Knights literally has our backs,” Evans said.

Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Centerstone, Fayetteville, N.C. serves the entire post 9/11 military family with services in North and South Carolina via their telehealth services (or in-person). They recently expanded services to include active-duty military members with a TRICARE referral. For more information, call (910) 500-1800 or visit their website.

You may contact Team Unbroken via their Facebook page.