Gov. Cooper, Coronavirus Task Force to provide update on COVID-19 in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Governor Roy Cooper and the N.C. Coronavirus Task Force will provide an update Tuesday on the state’s COVID-19 response as hospitalizations remain over 3,900.

As of Tuesday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,940 COVID-19 hospital patients. At least 635,975 cases and 7,638 deaths have been reported statewide.

“We begin 2021 in our most dangerous position in this pandemic. We have critically high rates of spread in much of our state,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “I encourage you to avoid getting together indoors with anyone who doesn’t live with you. If you plan to see other people, keep it outside and very small. Wear a mask the whole time. We must do all that we can to protect one another.”

Health leaders at the Mecklenburg County Health Department, Atrium Health, and Novant Health said Monday that they are taking extra precautions to make sure every COVID-19 vaccine dose is used.

State leaders say more than 150,000 people have been vaccinated in North Carolina so far. FOX 46 has been in the Charlotte area as some people have waited in lines more than an hour-long just to get their first dose.

Governor Cooper’s update is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. FOX 46 Charlotte will carry it live and on air.

