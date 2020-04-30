Gov. Cooper optimistic Phase 1 will begin next week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday he is optimistic the state can move to Phase One of its reopening plan next week.

A week ago, Cooper extended his stay-at-home order until May 8.

Cooper spoke as the state reported more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases for the first time.

“Last week we shared details on key indicators we’re watching to ensure data and facts guide our decisions,” Cooper said. “We remain optimistic the trends will be stable enough to move us into Phase 1 next week.”

Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen shared several graphs to show the state’s progress through the pandemic.

The state is moving in the right direction in two of the four metrics dealing with trends, Cohen said.

“I would say the overall picture if mixed,” Cohen said. “But we remain optimistic these trends will be stable enough to move into Phase One next week.”

Phase One includes a modified stay-at-home order that will allow non-essential travel but limit gatherings to no more than 10 people.

“My message today is to stay vigilant. Right now, we need people to continue following the stay-at-home order so that we can move into the phases of easing restrictions. Complacency could risk lives and undo these plans,” Cooper said.

CBS 17 will update this story.