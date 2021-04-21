Gov. Cooper to lift all mandatory social distancing, mass gathering restrictions by June 1

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks during a briefing at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, June 2, 2020. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper said on Wednesday that North Carolina plans to lift social distancing and mass gathering restrictions by June 1.

“With increasing vaccination rates and ongoing work to slow the spread of the virus, I anticipate that we will be able to lift all mandatory social distancing, capacity and mass gathering restrictions by June 1,” Cooper said.

The governor said he plans to issue an executive order next week that will outline safety restriction for May.

The governor’s latest executive order that eased many safety protocols for businesses across North Carolina is set to expire on April 30.Vaccine demand decreasing in Triad concerning to health professionals

Retail businesses, shops, museums, aquariums, salons and personal care shops were able to increase capacity to 100% after the order went into effect on March 25.

Restaurants, breweries, wineries, amusement parks, gyms, pools and other recreational establishments were able to expand capacity up to 75% indoors and 100% outdoors.

Face masks and social distancing mandates still remained in effect.Child tax credit: Enhanced credit could be extended through 2025

Anyone ages 16 and older can get the COVID-19 vaccine in NC.

Beginning April 7, Gov. Roy Cooper opened up vaccine eligibility to Group 5, which means the only requirement that patients have to worry about is the age requirement.

35.1% of adults in NC have been vaccinated, and 46.9% have been partially vaccinated.

“We’ve been faster, and we have gotten more supply than anticipated, and that’s fantastic,” Cooper said. “Our department of health and human services and our vaccine team here, along with providers across the state, deserve a lot of thanks. I’m also grateful for North Carolinians who are taking this seriously and getting their shots when it’s their time.”

You must be at least 16 years old to receive the Pfizer vaccine or 18 years old for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Face masks and social distancing mandates still remained in effect.

Cooper addressed lifting the mask mandate in March.

“We’ve been discussing that, and obviously we have just been working tirelessly to make sure as many people as we possibly can get vaccinated,” Cooper said.

The governor said the state will see fewer restrictions and a return to normalcy once as many people as possible receive their vaccine.

As of April 19, at least 37% of the total population in North Carolina had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, NCDHHS reported. 27.6% of the population is fully vaccinated.

Governor Cooper’s news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday. FOX 46 Charlotte will carry it live on air and online.