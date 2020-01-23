Gov. Henry McMaster delivers State of the State Address

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Gov. Henry McMaster says South Carolina is booming and thriving under his leadership, but needs to take bold action to make sure schoolchildren don’t fall behind and the state continues to prosper.

McMaster gave his State of the State address to lawmakers Wednesday. There were no surprises.

McMaster asked for or highlighted items he has already announced like $410 million given back to taxpayers through income tax cuts and rebates, and a $3,000 raise for all teachers.

Democratic House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford disagreed with McMaster’s rosy picture, saying roads and buildings are crumbling and social service agencies are failing the state’s most vulnerable people.