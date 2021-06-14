Gov. Henry McMaster signs student-athlete compensation bill at Clemson University

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Governor Henry McMaster will hold a ceremonial bill signing Monday afternoon at Clemson University.

The Compensation of Intercollegiate Athletes bill will allow college student athletes in South Carolina to be compensated for the use of their name, image and likeness by third parties unaffiliated with their schools.

McMaster will be joined by Clemson President Jim Clements, Clemson Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich, University of South Carolina Senior Deputy Athletics Director Chance Miller, members of the General Assembly, and other state leaders for the ceremonial signing.

The signing will take place at the Clemson Memorial Stadium Nieri Family Student-Athlete Enrichment Center at 2 p.m.

“SC, Clemson, Coastal, etc. were a big part of the process. Had chance to meet before the subcommittees in both the Senate and House and advocated heavily for it,” Clemson Associate Athletic Director for Strategic Communications Jeff Kallin said. “This is not “pay for play”… This is the student-athletes permitted to earn based off their NIL … Institutions may not be involved in their procurement of sponsorship deals. No money comes from schools or taxpayers.”

Kallin said the bill will go into effect on July 1, 2022.