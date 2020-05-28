Gov. Henry McMaster to lead full accelerateSC meeting

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – Governor Henry McMaster is set to lead an accelerateSC meeting at 2 p.m. Thursday at the USC Alumni Center in columbia.

Governor McMaster created accelerateSC as a coordinated economic revitalization plan involving small and large business owners, leaders in manufacturing, healthcare professionals, education professionals and local government officials.

AccelerateSC is made up of five different components: Protection, Response, Resources, Governance and Information. Each component has met multiple times since the first meeting of the full group last month.

The meeting will take place in the first floor ballroom of the USC Alumni Center at 900 Senate Street in Columbia.

For more information on accelerateSC and its members visit https://governor.sc.gov/