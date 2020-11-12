Gov. McMaster announces SC employer insurance tax rates won’t increase, despite the pandemic

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – Governor Henry McMaster and S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) Executive Director Dan Ellzey announced despite the pandemic, unemployment insurance tax rates for most South Carolina employers won’t see an increase.

“South Carolina is fortunate to have understood the importance of fiscal responsibility while we enjoyed the greatest economy in our state’s history,” Gov. McMaster said. “Nobody could have predicted the pandemic’s impact on our nation and state, but because of our collaboration with DEW leadership and members of the General Assembly, we were able to have confidence that our state’s unemployment system was financially prepared. Because of that preparation, South Carolina’s economy is going to continue recovering faster than any other state in the country.”

During this year, the South Carolina General Assembly approved up to $920 million of CARES Act funding to freeze 2021 tax rates at their 2020 levels and replenish the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund balance.

The agency maintained diligent rebuild efforts for the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund after the Great Recession to ensure the state could withstand another economic crisis.

An employers’ tax bracket is usually based on their usage of the Unemployment Insurance (UI) program. The more layoffs they have, the more taxes they typically pay. However, in March, DEW proactively announced that employers would not be penalized financially for any COVID-19 related job losses.

Without the CARES Act funding, there would likely have been a rebuild of approximately $885 million between 2022 and 2025; however, because of the foresight and planning of resources, the expected future rebuild – based off current best projections – will likely be between $6.1 and $73.6 million spread over four years.

“We anticipate saving South Carolina employers an estimated $172.4 million in UI taxes in 2021, significantly reducing the impact of the pandemic on employers,” Ellzey said. “This keeps money in the pocket of businesses as they look for additional ways to rebuild, re-open and continue to re-hire. Under the leadership and support of Gov. McMaster and the General Assembly, and partnership of the business community, South Carolina employers will not face higher taxes due to pandemic-related layoffs.”

Although tax rates for each tax class are frozen at their 2020 levels, individual businesses may still move between classes based on their unemployment claim activity that was prior to the pandemic and/or not COVID-19 related.

Tax rate notices will be mailed to businesses Friday, November 13, but are currently available in an employer’s State Unemployment Insurance Tax System (SUITS) account.

A guide showing how to access this rate can be found here.

Click here to view the 2021 tax rate chart.

