Gov. McMaster ‘frustrated’ over schools not offering in-person learning five days a week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster voiced his frustration that not all school districts are giving students the option to learn face-to-face five days a week during a press conference in Columbia on Thursday.

Gov. McMaster said when schools opened this year, only 19 of the state’s 85 districts offered the option.

He said that if schools need protective gear to offer in-person learning, the state is ready to help.

Gov. McMaster also stated that parents are frustrated with the learning options. “My office, among others, have been flooded with calls from parents and concerned citizens, as well as emails, letters, and there’s a sense of frustration all across the state about this,” he said.

The governor does not have the power to order schools to offer the option.

He is asking lawmakers to give $50 million to public and charter schools that offer face-to-face learning five days a week.

Meanwhile, State Representative Wendell Gilliard wrote a letter to Gov. McMaster on Thursday asking for him to stop in-person learning entirely and provide virtual learning until “the medical experts and epidemiologists can have more time to research and the number of positive cases becomes significantly lower.”