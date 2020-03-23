‘We must all assume we have the virus’: SC Gov. limits crowds to 3

JUST IN: Gov. McMaster authorizes all law enforcement officers to disperse outside gatherings of three or more

“We must not have these sorts of gatherings that are invitations for infections,” the governor said.

The governor said the directive applies to parties on the beach, gatherings, concerts, spontaneous gatherings, unruly gatherings in shopping centers or parking lots. “What it does not apply to or is not intended to apply to is law-abiding businesses or employers. It’s difficult to draw the line, but we know it when we see it.”

“Don’t be in a public place because we must all assume we have the virus, and we must all assume that the people we’re talking to have the virus. If we all take those precautions, chances are the virus isn’t going to spread.”

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, along with state public health officials will hold a briefing this afternoon to give an update on the state’s response to COVID-19.

According to a news release, the briefing will be held at 4 p.m. at a the South Carolina Emergency Operations Center, located 2779 Fish Hatchery Road in West Columbia.