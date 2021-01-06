Gov. McMaster names acting director for SC Dept. of Health and Human Services

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Wednesday named Thomas Clark Phillip, Jr. as the acting director of the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

According to a news release, Phillip has served as the agency’s chief financial officer and deputy director for finance since October 2019.

“Having worked in healthcare finance for 35 years, Mr. Phillip’s experience is uniquely suited to lead SCDHHS through its leadership transition,” said McMaster’s office.

Phillips is a graduate of Oklahoma State University and a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), and has served as the chief financial steward of several public and private healthcare organizations.

The agency’s current director, Joshua Baker, announced his resignation on December 15 and is effective on January 11.

Gov. McMaster will work collaboratively with members of the General Assembly and state healthcare leaders throughout the state to determine necessary qualifications in the next permanent director of the agency.