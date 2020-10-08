Gov. McMaster orders flags at half-staff as tribute to MB Officer Hancher; viewing today at Convention Center

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Gov. Henry McMaster orders flags to be half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Friday in tribute to Private First Class Jacob Hancher of the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

The governor ordered the half-staff on all state buildings and requested flags over buildings of the political subdivisions of the State similarly be flown at half-staff.

Hancher died in the line of duty Saturday night. Support and sympathy for the Hancher family has been immense with ongoing memorials and a fundraiser hosted at ServeAndConnect.com. The fundraiser has 715 donations totaling just under $44,000 as of Thursday morning.

A public viewing will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, 2101 N. Oak St.

A funeral service is set for 2-4 p.m. Friday at the Convention Center.