Gov. McMaster orders flags over all state building to be at half-staff Friday to honor Sgt. Best

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – Governor Henry McMaster has ordered that flags on all state buildings be lowered to half-staff Friday.

The order is in effect from sunrise to sunset, and is as a tribute to fallen North Myrtle Beach Sgt. Gordon Best who died in a fatal collision New Year’s Day.

McMaster also requests that flags flown over buildings of political subdivisions of the state be blown in the same manner.

LATEST HEADLINES: