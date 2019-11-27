Gov. McMaster selects NCPD Chief Reggie Burgess for SCDPS Director

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess is being considered for a top job in the state of South Carolina.

Following the news South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) Director Leroy Smith was leaving his post in 2020, Governor Henry McMaster has selected NCPD’s Chief Burgess to take over for Smith as the director of public safety.

“Chief Burgess is one of the finest leaders our state has ever produced. His career in law enforcement and personal achievement is remarkable,” said Gov. McMaster in a release Wednesday. “I am confident that he will do an excellent job as the new director by restoring employee morale, recruiting and retaining additional troopers and addressing discipline and grievance policies.”

Gov. McMaster went on to say, “the men and women of the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the Bureau of Protective Services and the Transport Police are members of the most prestigious law enforcement agency in the nation. They will always have the confidence, support and appreciation of their governor and their new director.”

Before being appointed to the position, Chief Burgess will need to pass Senate confirmation.