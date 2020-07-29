Gov. McMaster, state health officials, to give update on state’s response to COVID-19 at 4 p.m.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, and state public health officials, will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. regarding the state’s response to COVID-19.

The news conference is expected to be at the South Carolina Emergency Operations Center, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.

A live stream McMaster’s news conference will be streamed here.

