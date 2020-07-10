Gov. McMaster to give update on state’s response to COVID-19

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks at a news conference introducing state Rep. Bobby Cox as his pick to lead the state’s veterans’ affairs agency, on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at a news conference in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – Governor Henry McMaster will be joined by state public health officials for a media briefing to update the public on the state’s response to the Coronavirus Friday.

The meeting will be held at 11 a.m. and will be live streamed on the SCETV’s website.

