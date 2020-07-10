COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – Governor Henry McMaster will be joined by state public health officials for a media briefing to update the public on the state’s response to the Coronavirus Friday.
The meeting will be held at 11 a.m. and will be live streamed on the SCETV’s website.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Gov. McMaster to give update on state’s response to COVID-19
- What does the COVID-19 swab test feel like?
- Bed Bath & Beyond to close 200 stores
- Doctors note new COVID-19 symptoms in young adults
- Aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt finally returns to US after months of sickness, turmoil