Gov. McMaster to hold ceremonial signing of Firefighter Cancer Bill

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – Governor Henry McMaster and other officials will hold a ceremonial signing of the Firefighter Cancer Bill Wednesday.

S. 1071, or The Firefighter Cancer Health Care Benefit Plan is designed to provide a supplemental insurance policy once a firefighter is diagnosed with cancer. The benefits will help them be able to afford cancer treatments.

The signing will take place at 11 a.m. at the State Fire Academy Fire Station at 141 Monticello Trail in Columbia.

News13 will live stream the event here.

LATEST HEADLINES: