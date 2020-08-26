Gov. McMaster recognizes Darlington Raceway for contributions to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – Gov. McMaster will be joined by Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp for a press conference recognizing Darlington Raceway’s contributions to South Carolina Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The governor spoke from his mansion, and said South Carolina is grateful for the contributions Darlington Raceway has made to the state.

“It shows what we believe in, we believe in Darlington,” McMaster said. “It’s hard to believe what is going on in Darlington unless you go and look at it. “

McMaster urged people to go see races in person at the raceway, saying it was “really something to see.” He also said it was one more thing that makes South Carolina the best place to live.

“It is a remarkable thing to see the combination at Darlington of history, of tradition, of brainpower and the future,” McMaster said.

LATEST HEADLINES: