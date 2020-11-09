Gov. McMaster to sign ceremonial business license tax standardization bill

EFFINGHAM, SC (WBTW) – Governor Henry McMaster will be joined Monday afternoon by members of the General Assembly and state leaders for a ceremonial bill signing of the South Carolina Business License Tax Standardization Act.

The ceremonial signing of H. 4431, South Carolina Business License Tax Standardization Act, will provide business license tax standardization, prescribe how business licenses are purchased and standardize the business license class schedule among other things.

The signing will take place at 2 p.m. at Harris Pest Control on Irby Street in Effingham.

You can read the full Bill here.

