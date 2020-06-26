Gov. McMaster to update on SC response to COVID-19

COLUMBIA, SC – Governor Henry McMaster will be joined by state public health officials for a media briefing to update the public on the state’s response to COVID-19 Friday at 4 p.m.
BREAKING: Gov. @henrymcmaster will be joined by state public health officials for a media briefing re: the state’s response to #COVID19 today at 4 p.m. #SCETV & @SCPublicRadio will provide live coverage on air & online via our various social media platforms. #sctweets pic.twitter.com/dySpaSxd9B— SCETV (@SCETV) June 26, 2020
