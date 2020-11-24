Gov. McMaster urges Dominion to withdraw rate increase request for South Carolina customers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – Governor Henry McMaster requested Tuesday Dominion Energy withdraw their request to the Public Service Commission (PSC) for a 7.7% rate hike for its South Carolina customers.

In a letter to the company’s top state executive Rodney Blevins, McMaster pointed out the rate increase request was ill-timed while customers are struggling “to keep their lights on” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To view a copy of the governor’s letter, click here.

“A sizable rate increase at this difficult time would impose an unexpected and untenable burden on many South Carolinians,” Gov. McMaster said. “I simply cannot support Dominion’s application to increase its rates as South Carolinians continue to confront myriad challenges related to COVID-19.”

In August, Dominion filed an application with the PSC to increase power rates by 7.7% on approximately 753,000 South Carolina customers. Dominion is also seeking a 10.25% allowed rate of profit.

Governor McMaster further stated that, “In the event that Dominion plans to proceed with seeking the PSC’s approval of its requested rate increase, please know that I will ask the PSC to reject Dominion’s application in its current form.”

