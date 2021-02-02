Gov. McMaster wants to move 65-69 age group into Phase 1A, more pharmacies in SC offer vaccine

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — Governor Henry McMaster was at Gamecock Park to mark the 100,000th COVID-19 vaccine given by Prisma Health.

Prisma has been using the venue for one of their community vaccination sites.

Right now, hospitals and other providers in South Carolina are closing in on nearly half-a-million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered. Last month, the Governor asked everyone to speed up vaccinations in the state.

“It is vitally important now for all our sites and those we will be setting up to be operating at maximum capacity,” Gov. McMaster said.

The Governor said he would like to see vaccines offered to everyone age 65 and up as soon as possible. According to the state’s vaccination plan, the 65-69 age group is in Phase 1-C of the state’s plan.

McMaster said, “The average age of those who die are 75 years old. It is the older people who are most at risk and those are the ones we must see have the early opportunity to get the vaccination.”

The Governor also said he would like to see more pharmacies in the state offer the vaccine, especially those in rural areas.

South Carolina is expected to receive an additional 10,000 doses in it’s weekly allotment. DHEC said the state will receive about 72,000 doses a week.