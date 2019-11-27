Government agency warns that TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods continues to sell recalled products

In this May 16, 2017, a TJ Maxx store is shown in Hialeah, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning everyone about 19 products that were recalled and still being sold at T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods.

The agency said about 1,200 units were still being sold at the retailers.

The recall dates for items ranged from 2014 to 2019 and either needed to be repaired, replaced or refunded.