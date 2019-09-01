Governor McMaster issues evacuation orders for Zone A of Horry, Georgetown counties

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE LIVE PRESS CONFERENCE

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – Governor McMaster is issuing evacuation orders for several counties in South Carolina, including Horry and Georgetown.

Residents in Zone A of Horry and Georgetown Counties are being asked to evacuate starting Monday at noon.

In addition to the evacuations, Governor McMaster announced that public schools and government buildings will be closed in Horry and Georgetown Counties starting Tuesday. It’s unclear when they will reopen.

