Governor McMaster outlines preparations for Hurricane Dorian

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – Governor Henry McMaster outlined the state’s preparations for Hurricane Dorian in a press conference Sunday afternoon.

The National Gaurd has mobilized 1,000 soldiers and airmen in preparation for the category 5 storm.

In addition, The South Carolina Department of Transportation has 2,000 of its employees on notice. The agency has increased the number of motorist assist trucks along Interstates 26 and 95. State welcome centers will be staffed 24/7.

Governor McMaster said he spoke to President Trump moments before the press conference to request a federal emergency declaration.

“I spoke with President Trump by video conference today just a few minutes ago along with other governors and his entire team about the preparation in South Carolina,” Governor McMaster said. “Of course, he offered any and all federal assistance we may need.”

The governor said he expects the declaration to be approved soon.

DSS is preparing to open shelters as needed.

DHEC is notifying private dam owners to be on standby and be ready to act if notified.

