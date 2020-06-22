COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) — Governor Henry McMaster and U.S. Senator Tim Scott will hold a media briefing Monday to discuss the JUSTICE Act.
Senator Tim Scott introduced the federal legislation Wednesday that addresses police reform and provides for greater accountability and transparency among law enforcement officers.
The Governor’s Press Office said it’ll take place at 1:00 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, SC.
For more information about the JUSTICE Act, click here.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Governor McMaster, Senator Tim Scott to hold briefing Monday
- Comedian DL Hughley tests positive for COVID-19 after fainting onstage
- Did TikTok teens, K-Pop fans punk Trump’s comeback rally?
- Disney announces reopening dates for hotels and resorts
- NASCAR race at Talladega Superspeedway postponed by rain