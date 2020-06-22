Governor McMaster, Senator Tim Scott to hold briefing Monday

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks at a news conference introducing state Rep. Bobby Cox as his pick to lead the state’s veterans’ affairs agency, on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at a news conference in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) — Governor Henry McMaster and U.S. Senator Tim Scott will hold a media briefing Monday to discuss the JUSTICE Act.

Senator Tim Scott introduced the federal legislation Wednesday that addresses police reform and provides for greater accountability and transparency among law enforcement officers.

The Governor’s Press Office said it’ll take place at 1:00 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, SC.

