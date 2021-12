The Myrtle Beach Boardwalk and Promenade is pictured on July 18, 2021.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Good news, foodies. The World Championship Chili Cook Off will be held in Myrtle Beach another year.

“We are headed BACK TO THE BEACH!” the event tweeted Monday, following the news with emojis of a smiley face wearing sunglasses, a sun and a palm tree.

🔊 HUGE News, Chiliheads 🔊



We are headed BACK TO THE BEACH! 😎☀️🌴



Event organizers just announced that #WCCC55 is headed back to Myrtle Beach!



Stay tuned for more updates and check out this exciting 'Sizzle Reel' to get you in the mood for #WCCC55!https://t.co/ko1Wci2VMA — World Championship Chili Cook Off (@WorldChiliChamp) December 6, 2021

The event was held in Myrtle Beach in September. The cook-off, hosted by the International Chili Society, crowns a annual world champion. 2022’s event will be the 55th annual competition.