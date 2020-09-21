Grand Strand boat club memberships skyrocket during pandemic, high demand leads to boat shortage

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Boat club memberships have skyrocketed during COVID-19 as people look for safe activities during the pandemic.

Freedom Boat Club memberships and sales have dramatically increased by 56% since March. As the seasons change, people are still out on the water, boating into fall, and investing in a membership.

“It was a little chilly this morning but, that’s the way it is. The temperature was only about 61 degrees,” Kevin Terrell, a boat club member, said.

There was an increase in sales of 25% in April, a 200% increase in May, a 115% increase in June, an 82% increase in July, and a 42% increase in August, according to operations at the Freedom Boat Club.

A contributing factor to the boat membership spike comes as local dealerships experience boat shortages. Since March, boats have been in high demand and hard to come by.

People are having difficulty buying and owning boats as there is low to no inventory, according to Karen Barry, the Vice President of Operations at the Freedom Boat Club.

“We bought the last two boats off the showroom floor at one of the local dealers here, and it was their last two boats. So, they have been hard to come by,” Barry said.

Manufacturers recommend boat clubs and dealerships order now if they want inventory next year.

“Some are saying if we order them now, we might get them by March or April. Some are even saying as late as June,” Barry said.

For those wanting to get out on the water, the other option is to join and invest in a boat club membership.

“If anyone has ever been in a golf club, I kind of compare it to that. You pay your initial membership and your monthly dues, it’s so convenient,” Terrell said.

The lack of boats available for people to purchase is one of the reasons boat club memberships have spiked, Barry says. Another contributing factor comes as families use their vacation savings that went unspent.

“It seems like a lot of people are not going on their vacations so they are not spending that money going out of town. So they still want to be able to create memories with their families,” Barry said.

During unusual times when many are avoiding large groups and crowds, boaters say a boat club membership is safe and convenient.

“You’re out on the water in the fresh air and it’s just a great time,” Terrell said.