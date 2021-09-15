Grand Strand celebrates National Small Business Week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – It’s National Small Business week and that means small businesses across the Grand Strand are being celebrated all week.

The week runs until September 17 and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce said they are encouraging locals and visitors to shop small.

Karen Riordan, president and CEO for the MBACC said not only is it an excellent time to dine at your favorite locally owned restaurant, it’s also a great opportunity to visit and support small businesses.

The chamber said it’s also a way to help businesses affected by the pandemic as some continue to face workforce shortages.

“It’s coming at a fitting time to really honor all of those small businesses that have been resilient all 2020 and now for 8 months up 2021 so it is a chance to celebrate them and to thank them,” Riordan said.

It also is a way to support them after the pandemic brought on some challenges for some.

Riordan said small businesses have showcased their ability to overcome obstacles the pandemic may have brought them including facing workforce shortages. She said the week allows us to recognize their contribution to our economy and community.. especially during these difficult times.

“I have been amazed at how creative our business community has been to find way to take care of their own and their employees who have been working double shifts. They are exhausted and they are just working really hard to provide good service to their customers,” Riordan said.

MBACC will host a program this morning “Six Critical Areas to Grow a Business” a free seminar that will be streamed live on the chamber’s Facebook page at 8:30 am. To register, click here.