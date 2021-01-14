Grand Strand colleges discuss spring semester plans

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Grand Strand colleges are preparing to welcome students back for the spring semester.

At Coastal Carolina University, classes start on January 19th for students in one of three models: hybrid, in-person or fully online.

The expansion of online options University Provost, Daniel Ennis says is a key reason they were able to keep Coronavirus spread under control.

“We went to a wide range of instruction, including a lot of online instruction and what that meant is we could de-intensify the campus,” Dr. Ennis said. “Instead of having 50 people in a classroom, we would have 11. Instead of having a classroom that is fully functioning from 9 in the morning to 9 at night, we might have spaces between classes where cleaning could occur.”

Between June 8th and January 6th, Coastal Carolina reported 392 positive Coronavirus cases among students, staff and faculty.

“One of the things we learned that we didn’t expect is that when students interact on campus under this environment and that our campus is much safer than we ever could have hoped,” Dr. Ennis explained. “Studies on our campus and in the higher education realm has shown that classroom transmission is not as high as we thought, in fact, a properly prepared classroom is a pretty safe place.”



Dr. Ennis says the University can’t put a number to the amount of students who elected to learn fully online this semester because it will change weekly.

“55% of our classes have a face-to-face component,” he explained. “That can range from quite a bit, to very little depending on the class, but within that students can select all kinds of approaches depending on their risk factors. We don’t know until the semester starts really what students will do because in some cases a student will start face-to-face and then because of a medical challenge or because they have tested positive they may move online and back face-to-face when the coast is clear.”

At Horry Georgetown Technical College, president Dr. Marilyn Murphy Fore says they extended enrollment this semester from one week after classes begin, until two.

“We wanted to give students plenty of opportunity that they will be able to go to the college and pursue their education so that’s why we’re extending it because of lots of circumstances that are going on in people’s lives,” Dr. Fore explained.

Right now, Horry Georgetown Tech students are attending their classes in a virtual format. Next week, hybrid and in-person learning models return.

Dr. Fore tells News13, because of the nature of many classes offered at technical colleges, hands-on learning is very important. She says about 50% of classes this semester will be in-person at HGTC with CDC guidelines observed.

Dr. Fore says one lesson the pandemic taught them; patience. Another lesson: relying more on technology.

“What we’ve learned is we need to be very patient with students,” Dr. Fore explained. “They are working, or trying to work, but also taking care of their families. We’re being patient with our employees because they are being affected by schedules of schools and all. We have learned how to improve our processes for students because they are at a distance; it’s increasing our use of technology and improving all of the time so hurricanes gave us an opportunity to use our technology, but the pandemic has allowed us to expand our services and make students more comfortable.”

The college announced this week it has the lowest tuition across South Carolina colleges according to the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education.