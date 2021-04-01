Grand Strand Girl Scout troop makes long deliver to Navy ship

North Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – Girl Scouts are known not only for their cookies, but also doing good deeds around their community. But a local troop went well beyond their community by shipping hundreds of boxes of Girl Scout Cookies to the U.S.S. Vella Gulf.

Girl Scout Troop 2910, out of North Myrtle Beach took on the big project earlier this spring.

While out selling boxes of cookies they also took in donations. The goal was to collect enough donations to buy and then ship 400 boxes of cookies to the the Navy ship.

“We have a couple members in the community that have family members on that ship so we thought it would be a good way to help them,” said Ava Patel, of Troop 2910. “It’s fun, especially when you have other girls your age to help out. You get to help out people you don’t know.”

There are 400 service members aboard the U.S.S. Vella Gulf. That’s the reason 400 boxes of cookies were shipped, enough for a box for each sailor. Along with the cookies Troop 2910 also attached a signed sticker thanking everyone for their service.

The U.S.S. Vella Gulf is stationed out of Norfolk, Virginia.