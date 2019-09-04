Grand Strand Health announces closures, other safety precautions ahead of Dorian

MYRTLE BEACH, SC AREA (WBTW) – Grand Strand Health has announced closures and other safety precautions ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

Grand Strand Health’s physician practices will be closed through Thursday, Sept. 5.

Elective surgeries and procedures will be postponed through Thursday.

All patients and visitors will need to enter through the Emergency Room entrance only starting at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Grand Strand Health will stop visitations at 7 a.m. Thursday. Visitations will resume Friday after the storm passes.

“Our goal is to keep everyone safe and well throughout the peak impact of this storm,” said CEO Mark Sims. “Rest easy and stay safe during the storm. We believe in caring for our patients like family. Know that your loved ones will be in good hands until the storm passes and you can once again visit safely.”

