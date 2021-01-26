Grand Strand Health now accepting vaccine appointments for people 70 or older

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Those who are 70-years-old and older can now make an appointment for a COVID vaccine at Grand Strand Health.

“The biggest issue to date has been the limited supply of the vaccine,” Mark Sims, Chief Executive Officer of Grand Strand Health said. “We look forward to getting a steady supply from the State so that we can continue to vaccinate our community.”

Slots may fill up extremely quickly, given the limited amount of vaccine available. Monday’s appointments filled up in just minutes.

Nearly 600 doses have already been administered to people age 70+.

“Our team has spent every day over the past 11 months fighting COVID-19,” Dr. George Helmrich, Chief Medical Officer of Grand Strand Health said. “We’ve seen and felt its impact, and know the vaccine is the next best step to getting back to the activities we love with friends and family.”

More information can be found at the Grand Strand Health website here, by clicking on “vaccine information.”

LATEST HEADLINES: