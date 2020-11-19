Grand Strand Health submits plans to expand 2 medical centers to meet need for additional hospital beds

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – In an effort to meet the growing demand for hospital beds, Grand Strand Health announced it has submitted two Certificates of Need (CON) to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control for the expansions of Grand Strand Medical Center and South Strand Medical Center.

The CON filings will seek approval to construct a new three-story inpatient bed tower at Grand Strand Medical Center; as well as expand and complete major renovations to its South Strand Medical Center, located at 5050 Hwy 17 Bypass South, to create a full-service hospital with acute care beds, four operating rooms and expanded emergency room.

Health experts across Horry County say access to care is one of the region’s greatest needs. SC DHEC’s 2020 South Carolina Health Plan estimates 155 additional hospital beds are needed to serve Horry County by 2024.

Marsha Myers, chief operating officer of Grand Strand Health, says if approved the projects would add a total of 111 acute care beds to ease the demand.

“Grand Strand Medical Center continues to experience significant growth in our inpatient services despite previous bed additions,” Myers said. “Placing a small number of beds at South Strand Medical Center will provide the needed capacity while improving the access to inpatient care within the county.”

Earlier this month, Grand Strand Health also broke ground on its new Carolina Forest ER – a $10 million project expected to be open in the growing community in summer 2021.

Additional projects planned to begin in early 2021 include the build-out of Grand Strand Medical Center’s fifth floor, adding operating rooms, and expanding the existing food services area.

Pending CON approval by SC DHEC, both projects are estimated to result in over $215 million in capital invested.

