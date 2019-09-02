1  of  2
Breaking News Alert
Governor McMaster orders evacuations in Zone A of Horry, Georgetown Counties starting Monday Cat. 5 Hurricane Dorian slowing down as it moves through the Bahamas
Grand Strand hospitals plan to stay open through Dorian

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Hospitals along the Grand Strand are planning to stay open through Hurricane Dorian.

Both Grand Strand Medical Center and Tidelands Health announced their plans Sunday evening to remain open.

Neither hospital system is located in Zone A, which is under an evacuation order from Governor McMaster.

In a press release, Tidelands Health announced measures the hospital is taking to prepare for the storm.

It plans on discharging medically cleared patients and postponing elective procedures to reduce the number of patients.

Governor McMaster ordered Sunday medical facilities in evacuation zones immediately begin moving patients out.

