Grand Strand Humane Society launches $6M campaign for new facility

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Grand Strand Humane Society is launching a $6 million capital campaign to build a new facility, the shelter announced Wednesday.

In July, the animal shelter was told by the City of Myrtle Beach to temporarily relocate due to a pest infestation and building repairs. They have been operating out of a temporary location in the Tanger Outlets on Highway 501 since late August.

The Board of Directors has established a special committee that will focus on these fundraising efforts. This committee is seeking:

6-10 acres of land ideally in the city of Myrtle Beach; we will gratefully accept any land donations or serious offers about land for sale at a reasonable cost

Multi-year pledges for donation of $100,000 and larger

Donations in any amount to help us reach our goal- all donations are tax deductible

The shelter has partnered with LS3P Architects for the project.

For more information, email their Board at gshsboard@grandstrandhumanesociety.com or contact Executive Director Jessica Wnuk at(860) 944-3940.