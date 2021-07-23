Grand Strand Humane Society to hold adoption event for 200 animals before relocation

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The Grand Strand Humane Society will soon close its doors temporarily and they want to make sure the animals at the facility find a loving forever home as soon as possible.

Officials with the GSHS said they’ll hold a 2-day adoption event on Saturday and Sunday but this is not like any adoption event. The adoption event will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days.

This comes after the shelter announced it’ll temporarily relocate because of a pest infestation. Officials said there will be about 200 animals ready to find their forever homes.

Executive Director of GSHS, Jessica Wnuk said with fewer animals, it will be much easier to relocate and there will be no adoption fees for dogs and cats. With two of Horry County’s animal shelters temporarily shut down, others are struggling to take in more animals. Wnuk wants to make sure all these animals find a home quickly before the relocation.

“We do have to temporarily relocate for about 30 days or so but when we are doing that it would be much easier to do that with fewer animals so we are looking to place the majority of our cats and dogs in a loving home this weekend,” Wnuk said.

Officials with the animal shelter said they’ve served the Grand Strand for more than 20 years and the shelter has been a safe haven for tens of thousands of animals in need. Wnuk said the building has started to deteriorate and they want to make sure they can continue to help animals in need by providing them with a safe and healthy place.



Wnuk said she wants to make sure all these wonderful animals find a loving home before the relocation.