Grand Strand Humane Society to temporarily relocate during renovations

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Grand Strand Humane Society will temporarily relocate to a new location while their facility is renovated.

“Our facility has served us well over the past 20 years and it has been a true safe haven for tens of thousands of animals in need,” the shelter said in a press release. “In more recent years, the building has begun to deteriorate significantly and in an effort to keep it a safe and healthy place for our animals and team, the City of Myrtle Beach has elected to perform some remediation work that will require an immediate evacuation for a minimum of 30 days.”

The shelter is currently looking for space nearby to house all regular shelter operations for whatever period of time they are unable to be in their current facility. Anyone with information on a location is asked to contact Executive Director, Jess Wnuk at grandstrandhumanesociety@gmail.com.

For the remainder of July, GSHS will hold walk-in adoptions every day from 12 p.m. – 6p.m. Regular adoption policies still apply.

Adopters can submit an application through their website and wait to receive a set appointment time.

The shelter will be limiting their intakes as much as possible in preparation for the move and encourages anyone considering rehoming a pet to consider all possible alternate options. GSHS offers many programs that may be able to help you keep your pet.