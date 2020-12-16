Grand Strand Medical begins administering COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Grand Strand Medical received coronavirus vaccines Tuesday and began administering them Wednesday.

Vaccines will be given out . Wednesday, and will be administered for the rest of the week.

There are four shot stations set up with each person getting their shot around 10 minutes apart.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories