Grand Strand Medical begins administering COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Grand Strand Medical received coronavirus vaccines Tuesday and began administering them Wednesday.
Vaccines will be given out . Wednesday, and will be administered for the rest of the week.
There are four shot stations set up with each person getting their shot around 10 minutes apart.
