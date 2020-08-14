1 airlifted to hospital after motorcycle crash in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was airlifted to the hospital after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash Friday afternoon.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue, the crash happened around 1:34 p.m. in the 6500 block of Pee Dee Highway.

At 1:34 p.m., #HCFR was dispatched to 6500 Pee Dee Highway for a single-vehicle motorcycle accident.



1 injured person was transported by EMS to a nearby medical helicopter landing zone at Station 16 (Cates Bay) for transport by air.@SCHP_Troop5 was on scene and investigating. pic.twitter.com/LE65dYbCWQ — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) August 14, 2020

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating. No other information is available at this time.

