1 airlifted to hospital after motorcycle crash in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was airlifted to the hospital after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash Friday afternoon.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue, the crash happened around 1:34 p.m. in the 6500 block of Pee Dee Highway.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating. No other information is available at this time.

