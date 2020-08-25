1 dead after 3-vehicle crash on SC 905 in Horry County

EDITOR’S NOTE: The name of the street has been updated. Troopers originally provided an incorrect name.

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash on SC 905 in Horry County Tuesday morning, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 7:50 a.m. on SC 905 near Station Street. A Ford Mustang was traveling south on SC905 when it crossed the center line and struck a GMC Sierra, SCHP said. The Mustang was then hit by a Dodge Minivan and ran off the road.

The driver of the Mustang died. An identity has not been released. Other people sustained injuries, according to SCHP.

The crash is under investigation. Count on News13 for updates.

