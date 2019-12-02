1 dead after crash on Waccamaw Boulevard

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – One person is dead after a crash on Waccamaw Boulevard.
The crash happened around 2 a.m. Monday, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins, with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
A 2008 Honda was traveling north on Waccamaw Blvd., when it ran off the road and struck a “ditch culvert.”
The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was killed.
The driver wasn’t wearing a seat belt, Cpl. Collins said.
SCHP is investigating the crash.
Count on News13 for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES: