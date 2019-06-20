1 dead after motorcycle crash in Georgetown County

CHOPPEE COMMUNITY, SC (WBTW) – One person has died after a motorcycle crash in Georgetown County.

The crash happened around 3:40 p.m. on Rose Hill Rd. near Tara Hall Rd., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The person was operating a 2007 Suzuki motorcycle, when they ran off the right side of the road, struck a ditch and a road sign, and were thrown from the motorcycle, resulting in deadly injuries.

The operator of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet.

SCHP is investigating.

