1 dead after rollover crash in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – One person is dead after a rollover crash in Conway.
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to the crash in the area of Juniper Bay Road and Jeffords Drive in Conway, according to Tony Casey, with HCFR. The single-vehicle rollover crash happened around 7:45 a.m. Thursdsay.
One person died as a result of the crash and another person was taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
