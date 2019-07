HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – One person is dead after an early-morning wreck.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, this crash happened on Boggy Rd around 12:20 a.m. Troopers say a Chevy truck was traveling East on Boggy road when the driver went off the right side of the road, struck a ditch and then a tree.

That driver was the only person in the vehicle. They were not wearing a seat-belt.

No further information is available at this time.

Count on updates to this story.