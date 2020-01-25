One dead, one taken to hospital after early-morning collision in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – One person died and another was taken to the hospital after a head-on collision on Highway 17 Bypass, according to troopers.

The wreck happened around 1:25 Saturday morning near 10th Avenue North, according to Corporal Sonny Collins with SCHP.

Collins said the wreck involved two vehicles- a 2015 Ford Mustang heading south and a 2007 Honda going north on Highway 17.

The Mustang crossed over the center-line and hit the Honda head-on, Collins said. The driver of the Mustang was killed, he said, while the driver of the Honda was taken to an area hospital.

It’s unclear how badly the driver of the Honda was hurt. The name of the person who was killed has not been released yet.

Traffic was blocked off on Highway 17 until the scene cleared just after 3:30 a.m.

The wreck remains under investigation by SCHP. Count on News13 for updates.